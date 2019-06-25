Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen LANGLANDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen (Kaz) LANGLANDS

Notice Condolences

Karen (Kaz) LANGLANDS Notice
LANGLANDS Karen (Kaz) (Musselburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully on June 17, 2019, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Beloved daughter of the late Gordon and Roberta Langlands, much loved twin sister of the late Grant Langlands and treasured friend to many. Funeral service to take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel on Friday, June 28, at 11.30 am. To reflect Karen's personality, we respectfully ask that everyone attending wear a brightly coloured accessory. Family flowers only, please. There will be a collection for Deaf Action on retiral.
Published in The Scotsman on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.