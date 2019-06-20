|
GORDON June (nee Marshall) (Morningside)
Peacefully, in the loving and tender care of her family and staff at Cluny Lodge on Thursday, June 13, 2019. June, in her 95th year, the dearly beloved wife of the late Dr Alexander Gordon MD. Loving mum to Deirdre, Paul and Fiona, a proud "Granny Gordon" of Leanne, Scott, Melissa and Anna and a great-grandmother to Danielle, Holly and Lily and a much loved mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Peter. A funeral service will be held in the Pentland Chapel at Mortonhall Crematorium at 11.30 am, on Wednesday, June 26, to which all are welcome.
Published in The Scotsman on June 20, 2019
