MACQUEEN Julie-Ann OBE (Edinburgh)

Macqueen Julie-Ann OBE, died peacefully, in Edinburgh, on June 22, 2019, aged 91 years. A much loved sister to her late brothers, Alec and Freddie, cousin to David, Ivy, Carie and Margaret and aunt and great-aunt to her fifteen nephews and nieces and their families. A Requiem mass will be held for her at St Mary's RC Cathedral, Edinburgh, on Thursday, July 25, at 12.45 pm. Her burial will be held on the following day, Friday, July 26, at Dirleton New Cemetery, Dirleton, at 11 am, followed by refreshments at The Open Arms Hotel, Dirleton. Family flowers only, but donations made out to the 'University of Edinburgh Development Trust' and sent to Campbell Smith Solicitors, 21 York Place, Edinburgh, EH1 3EN, would be welcome. The Trust administers the Macqueen Bursaries to fund research into and for the benefit of one parent families. Published in The Scotsman on July 10, 2019