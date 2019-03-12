|
JEFFREY Julia Barbara
(nee Goalen) (Angus)
Peacefully, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Lunan Court Nursing Home, Arbroath, in her 99th year. She survived her husband of 68 years, Sandy, by just a year and is survived by her three children, Alison, Andrew and Alastair and five grandchildren, Nicola, Katie, Andrew, Georgia and Robert. She will be missed. The funeral service will take place at 1.30 pm, on March 22, at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, Angus. No flowers please, but donations made to Alzheimers UK will be gratefully received.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 12, 2019
