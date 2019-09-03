|
|
|
LOASBY Judith Ann (Stirling)
Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on August 21, 2019, Judith Ann (Judy) (nee Robinson). Beloved wife of Brian, mother of Caroline and Sarah and grandmother of Emily and Julia.
A funeral service will be held at Logie Kirk, Stirling on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Afterwards there will be a reception and refreshments at Stirling Court Hotel, University of Stirling. Family flowers only, please. A collection for the Macular Society will be taken at the end of the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 3, 2019