SCLATER Joyce (Colinton / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on September 2, 2019, Joyce, beloved wife of the late Ian, much loved mum of John and Joanna and a dear sister to Marion and the late Fay. Service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Thursday, September 12, at 10.30 am, to which all friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 6, 2019