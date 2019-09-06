|
GIBSON Joyce (nee Duncan) Peacefully after a short illness, at Arbroath Infirmary, on August 28, 2019, Joyce Margaret Gibson (nee Duncan), loving wife of the late Kenneth and beloved mother and gran. The funeral service will take place at the Old and Abbey Church, West Abbey Street, Arbroath, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 12.30 pm and thereafter to Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, to which all friends and relatives are respectfully invited. Donations will be gratefully received at the church and crematorium for Arbroath Lifeboat and Arbroath Infirmary League of Friends.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 6, 2019