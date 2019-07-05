Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce FLYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce FLYNN

Notice Condolences

Joyce FLYNN Notice
FLYNN Joyce (nee Lytton) (Liberton)
Peacefully, at home, on June 25, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Joyce, beloved wife of the late John C. Flynn, adored and cherished mum to Graeme, Gavin, Sheena, Moyra and Calum, dear mother-in-law to Peter and Willie, much loved and wonderful nana to Jodie, Jonathan, Samantha, Shaun, David and Stephen and a loving great-nana, sister and friend to many. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Catherine of Alexandria RC Church, Gracemount, on Tuesday, July 9, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome, followed by interment at Mortonhall Cemetery at 1 pm.
Published in The Scotsman on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.