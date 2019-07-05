|
FLYNN Joyce (nee Lytton) (Liberton)
Peacefully, at home, on June 25, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Joyce, beloved wife of the late John C. Flynn, adored and cherished mum to Graeme, Gavin, Sheena, Moyra and Calum, dear mother-in-law to Peter and Willie, much loved and wonderful nana to Jodie, Jonathan, Samantha, Shaun, David and Stephen and a loving great-nana, sister and friend to many. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Catherine of Alexandria RC Church, Gracemount, on Tuesday, July 9, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome, followed by interment at Mortonhall Cemetery at 1 pm.
Published in The Scotsman on July 5, 2019