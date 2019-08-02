|
DAVIDSON Jonathan (Edinburgh)
On July 21, 2019, Jonathan Stuart Davidson, our beautiful blonde boy, aged 28, beloved son of John and Fiona and much loved brother to Joanna, Jayney, Connor and Marnie.
A kind and caring person whose presence will be gravely missed. Tonight there is a star missing in the sky,
One that was so loved and gave so much joy,
One that got lost and tried to be found. Funeral service to celebrate Jonathan's life will be held on August 8, at 10.30 am, at the Reid Memorial Church, which all friends are welcome.
Please wear whatever colour you would like.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 2, 2019