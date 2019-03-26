|
WRIGHT John (Dumfries)
Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary John, dearly loved and loving husband of Isabel, much loved dad to Patricia, devoted papa to Laura and Katrina and father-in-law to Bob. Private cremation has taken place. A service of thanksgiving will be held at St Marys-Greyfriars Parish Church, Dumfries, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 26, 2019
