More Obituaries for John PATON
John William PATON

John William PATON Notice
PATON Major John William Joseph, MBE (Aberdeenshire)
Died November 16, 2019, aged 95. Much loved husband, father and grandfather to the late Ann, Alice, Cynthia, the late Neil, Ian-Thomas, Julien and Meagan. Funeral service to take place at Fyvie Parish Church, Fyvie, on Wednesday, December 4, at 11 am and Fyvie Cemetery afterwards for interment. Donations at the church door may be made to Alzheimer's Society. All family and friends respectfully invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 29, 2019
