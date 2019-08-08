Home

PASCOE-WATSON John William (Exmouth, Devon)
John William Pascoe-Watson AFC, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearly loved dad of David and George. A proud grandad, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service Withycombe Parish Church, Exmouth Thursday, August 15, at 11.30 am.
No flowers, donations in his memory for Help for Heroes may be sent to Richard W. Gegg & Sons, Funeral Directors, 47, Rolle Street, Exmouth, EX8 2RS.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 8, 2019
