Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
14:00
Comrie Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John WHITELAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John WHITELAW

Notice Condolences

John WHITELAW Notice
WHITELAW John (Comrie, Perthshire)
Peacefully, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, John Whitelaw, dearly loved and loving husband of Helen, much loved father of Donald, Susan and Kathryn and a proud grandfather. A celebration of John's life will be held at Comrie Parish Church on Monday, September 23, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited, no flowers please, but donations will be gratefully received for Alzheimer Scotland. Please wear bright colours.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.