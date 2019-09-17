|
|
|
WHITELAW John (Comrie, Perthshire)
Peacefully, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, John Whitelaw, dearly loved and loving husband of Helen, much loved father of Donald, Susan and Kathryn and a proud grandfather. A celebration of John's life will be held at Comrie Parish Church on Monday, September 23, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited, no flowers please, but donations will be gratefully received for Alzheimer Scotland. Please wear bright colours.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 17, 2019