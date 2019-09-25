Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:30
St Marys Parish Church
Haddington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John THYNNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stuart THYNNE

Notice Condolences

John Stuart THYNNE Notice
THYNNE John Stuart (Edinburgh / East Lothian)
Peacefully, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Lammermuir House, John, formerly of J.S Thynne Partnership Architects, much loved father to Stuart and Christopher, loving grandfather of his 6 grandchildren and a dear companion to Wendy. A church service will take place on Tuesday, October 1, at St Marys Parish Church, Haddington, at 10.30 am and thereafter at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at approximately 1 pm, to which all are warmly invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.