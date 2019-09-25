|
THYNNE John Stuart (Edinburgh / East Lothian)
Peacefully, on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Lammermuir House, John, formerly of J.S Thynne Partnership Architects, much loved father to Stuart and Christopher, loving grandfather of his 6 grandchildren and a dear companion to Wendy. A church service will take place on Tuesday, October 1, at St Marys Parish Church, Haddington, at 10.30 am and thereafter at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at approximately 1 pm, to which all are warmly invited.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 25, 2019