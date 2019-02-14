Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
13:30
Parkgrove Crematorium
Friockheim
RICHARDSON John Peacefully, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, after a very short illness, John Somerville Richardson (Jack), dear husband of the late Christina, dearly loved father of Elizabeth, Christine and John and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim, on Monday, February 18, at 1.30 pm, thereafter to the Royal Montrose Golf Club. All very welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu if desired, may be made in aid of the RNLI.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 14, 2019
