RENWICK John (Kelso)
John passed away at home, Camling, Legars, Kelso, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was the most dearly loved husband of Nita, much loved dad of Jill, Lucy, Anna and Bruce and loved and very proud grandad of Fabienne, Zara, Fletcher, Richie, Charlie and Harrison. His funeral service will be held in Stichill Parish Church, on Friday, June 7, at 12 noon, to be followed by burial in Hume Churchyard. There will be a collection for Kelso Community Hospital and Marie Curie Nurses who were a great support to John.
Published in The Scotsman on May 31, 2019
