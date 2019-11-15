|
DUNN John Munro (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, after a short illness at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, aged 85. Munro, much loved husband of Frances. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, November 21, at
2 pm, to which all are welcome, please wear a touch of colour. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 15, 2019