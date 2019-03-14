Home

Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
COX John Michael (Gullane)
Michael died peacefully, at Hilton Lodge Nursing Home, on Friday, March 8, 2019 after a long illness. Beloved husband of Mae and much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and uncle. A funeral service will be held at Gullane Parish Church, on Tuesday, March 19, at 11 am, followed by interment at Dirleton Cemetery. All welcome, no flowers please, donations on retiral, to Alzheimer Scotland, if desired.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 14, 2019
