Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
13:30
Holytown Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John McLAREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John McLAREN

Notice Condolences

John McLAREN Notice
McLAREN
John (Cambuslang / formerly Kirkcaldy)
Tragically, on Monday, May 27, 2019, aged 60 years, as a result of an accident while climbing in the Himalayas, dearly loved husband of Eileen (nee Buglass), much loved son of the late Alexander and Sheila and dear brother of Helen and Sandra. Funeral service will be held at Holytown Crematorium, on Friday, July 26,, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations on retiral to Torridon Mountain Rescue.
Published in The Scotsman on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.