McLAREN
John (Cambuslang / formerly Kirkcaldy)
Tragically, on Monday, May 27, 2019, aged 60 years, as a result of an accident while climbing in the Himalayas, dearly loved husband of Eileen (nee Buglass), much loved son of the late Alexander and Sheila and dear brother of Helen and Sandra. Funeral service will be held at Holytown Crematorium, on Friday, July 26,, 2019, at 1.30 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please. Donations on retiral to Torridon Mountain Rescue.
Published in The Scotsman on July 19, 2019