John McKenzie STILL

It is with huge sorrow that we announce the passing of John Still, on October 14, 2019, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, after a short illness, at the age of 77. John, beloved husband of Ida, cherished father of Gary and Nicola, a much loved papa to Jack, Rhianna, Emily and Ross, loving father-in-law to Anne and Douglas, also a dear friend to many. The funeral service is to be held at the Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, October 25, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please. John will be sorely missed.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 18, 2019
