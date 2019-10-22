|
HENDRY John (Ian) McEwen (Edinburgh / North Berwick / Erskine)
Susan, Lynn and Ewen would like to thank family, friends, neighbours and former colleagues for their expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations for Erskine Home, Bishopton, during the recent sad bereavement of their much loved father. The family are very appreciative of the care given by Dr Flynn, North Berwick Health Centre and the wonderful care Ian received at Erskine Home, Bishopton. Thank you to the
Rev Dr David Graham for leading such a comforting service and to those who attended at Warriston. Also to
William Purves, Funeral Directors, for taking care of the necessary arrangements.
