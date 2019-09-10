|
HENDRY John (Ian) McEwen (Edinburgh / North Berwick / Erskine)
Peacefully, at Erskine Care Home, Bishopton on Monday, August 26, 2019, Ian (retired Bio-chemist at Bangour General Hospital), loving husband of the late Muriel, much loved dad of Susan, Lynn and Ewen and a treasured grandad of Catriona, Morag, Beth, Isla, the late Kathryn, Xander and Yasmin and a very dear uncle of David and Darya. Service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel on Tuesday, September 17, at 11 am.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 10, 2019