Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:30
George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest
Millgate Loan, Arbroath
MALLEY John Peacefully, at Roxburghe House, Dundee, after a long illness bravely fought, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, John, aged 58 years. Loving husband of Fiona, much loved dad of Nathan, Stevie and Billie, adored grandad of Hannah, Terri, Braden, Brodie, Charlotte and Rory. Funeral service to be held at George Stewart Funeral Directors Chapel of Rest, Millgate Loan, Arbroath, on Tuesday, July 30, at 12.30 pm and thereafter to Inverkeilor Churchyard Extension, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, may be made at the chapel doors towards Roxburghe House Comfort Fund, if so desired.
Published in The Scotsman on July 26, 2019
