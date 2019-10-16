|
|
|
MAIN John (Sonny) 16/10/1919
Cherished birthday memories of John (Sonny), beloved husband of the late Betty (Lusk), dad to Billy, Ian and Morag, father-in-law to Gina and Jake, special papa to Colin and after passing to Faye and Jack.
On January 30, 1980 you were suddenly taken,
We did not get the chance to say our goodbyes,
As days, months and years pass you are always in our thoughts,
Today would have been your 100th birthday.
Thinking of you today and always.
From all your loving family xxx.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 16, 2019