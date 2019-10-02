Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John MacQUEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John MacQUEEN

Notice Condolences

John MacQUEEN Notice
MacQUEEN
John (Stranraer
Suddenly but peacefully, on September 15, 2019, at Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary, in his 91st year, Professor John (Jack) MacQueen of Slewdonan, Damnaglaur, loving husband of the late Winifred Wallace McWalter, beloved father of Hector, Angus and Donald, grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of eight. Cremation at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, Edinburgh, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 am. All welcome but family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.