MacQUEEN
John (Stranraer
Suddenly but peacefully, on September 15, 2019, at Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary, in his 91st year, Professor John (Jack) MacQueen of Slewdonan, Damnaglaur, loving husband of the late Winifred Wallace McWalter, beloved father of Hector, Angus and Donald, grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of eight. Cremation at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, Edinburgh, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 am. All welcome but family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 2, 2019