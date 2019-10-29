|
DUNN Dr John J. (Glasgow)
Peacefully, on October 24, 2019. Dr John (retired GP, Bridgeton), beloved husband of the late Maura, a much loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. Fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church. Requiescat in Pace. Reception and Vigil, on Friday, November 1, at St Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Abercromby Street, Bridgeton G40 2DQ, at 7 pm. Tridentine Requiem Mass, on Saturday, November 2, at 12 noon and thereafter to the Linn Cemetery, Lainshaw Drive.
Sacred heart of Jesus,
Have mercy on him.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 29, 2019