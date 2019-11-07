Home

MAIR John Harvey, BVMS, MRCVS (Newmilns, Ayrshire)
Peacefully, at Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Dalkeith, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the age of 87. Loving husband to Anne, beloved father to Hamish and Jennifer, much loved grandfather to Keanna, Mitchell and Jon and dearest father-in-law to Diego and Gill. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private cremation service will be held in Melrose, followed by a Thanksgiving service in Humbie Kirk, on Tuesday, November 12, at 2.30 pm, to which all are most welcome.
No flowers please, but a retiral collection will be made in aid of The Salvation Army.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 7, 2019
