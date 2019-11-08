|
FORBES John H. (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, aged 87. John, will be sadly missed by his wife Valerie, his daughters and sons-in-law, Annabel and Berry, Sarah and Phil, his grandchildren Connor and Annalise, his nephew and niece Mark and Debbie, his master mechanic Gary, the worldwide VW community and many more dear friends and acquaintances. A celebration of his life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, November 15, at 2pm, to which all are welcome. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 8, 2019