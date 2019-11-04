Home

SCOTT John Gray (Balerno / Fairmilehead)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on October 29, 2019, aged 83. Much loved husband of Elizabeth for 55 years, beloved father to Gill, Jen and Chris, father-in-law to Devin, Roddy and Jayne and adored grandpa to Calum, Erin and Carys, Alex, Duncan and Sam. Private cremation and there will be no funeral service at his request. A gathering will be held at Charwood, 47 Buckstone Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 6QJ, on Saturday, November 9, 2 - 4 pm, to which all are welcome. No flowers please.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 4, 2019
