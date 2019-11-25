|
Drever John Johnston (Orkney)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Friday, November 15, 2019, John, beloved husband of the late Ethna, much loved dad of Elizabeth, John and Rosemary, father-in-law of Rosario and Randall, loving grandad to Emma, Jonathan, Lucy, Heather, Catherine and Emily, great-grandad to Lincoln, Lara, Lachlan, Nathan and Mari. (Long term General Practitioner at Brunton Place Surgery). A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, November 29, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however a retiral collection will be held on behalf of Diabetes UK.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 25, 2019