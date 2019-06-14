|
|
|
CULBERT John Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family, John, formerly of Rautomead, Dundee. Beloved husband of Margaret, of 49 years, cherished father to Debbie, Amanda and Steven, father-in-law to Scott and Claire, loving grandfather to Vickie, Ryan and Noah and great-grandad to Teigan. Funeral service to take place at Dundee Crematorium, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 9.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to Ward 32, Ninewells Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on June 14, 2019
