COCKBURN John Reid (Jack) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St Margaret's Care Home, on November 5, 2019, Jack, aged 96 years, (formerly of The Royal Scots), loving and dearly loved husband of Vi, proud and loving father and father-in-law of Iain and Isobel, Kenneth and Sheena, much loved grandad of Kirsten, Robert, Hannah, Alison, Fiona and Elspeth and a great-grandad of Hector, Ella, Jed, Jessica and Fearne. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, November 15, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but there will be a retiring collection in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 11, 2019