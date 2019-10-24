|
SCOTT Dr John Clelland (Perth)
Peacefully, at Kincarrathie House, on Monday, October 14, 2019. John, beloved husband of the late Joan (Jonny), loving father of Gordon and Douglas, father-in-law of Dorothy and grandfather of Claire. Funeral service at Perth Crematorium, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited . Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made at the service for The Salvation Army.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 24, 2019