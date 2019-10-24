Home

Dr John Clelland SCOTT

Dr John Clelland SCOTT Notice
SCOTT Dr John Clelland (Perth)
Peacefully, at Kincarrathie House, on Monday, October 14, 2019. John, beloved husband of the late Joan (Jonny), loving father of Gordon and Douglas, father-in-law of Dorothy and grandfather of Claire. Funeral service at Perth Crematorium, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited . Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made at the service for The Salvation Army.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 24, 2019
