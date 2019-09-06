|
|
|
McMENEMIE
John Christie (Pitlochry)
Peacefully, after a short illness on Sunday, August 25, 2019, John, of Green Park Hotel, Pitlochry, beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of Fergus, Jimmy, Alistair, Conor, Fiona and Catriona and a dearly loved grandfather. Requiem Mass at St Bride's RC Church, Pitlochry, on Tuesday, September 10, at 11 am, cremation thereafter at Perth Crematorium at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 6, 2019