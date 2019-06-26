Home

SHARP John Carnie (Newtown St. Boswells)
Peacefully, at Galashiels Nursing Home, on Monday, June 24, 2019, John, aged 97 years, formerly of Monksford Court, Newtown St. Boswells, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth, loved father of Jean, Lorna and the late Eileen, a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather to his family. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium, on Thursday, July 4, at 2 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on June 26, 2019
