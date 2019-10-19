|
BURTON John (Jack) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on October 16, 2019, Jack, beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Chris and Steve, dad-in-law to Susan, Angela and Fiona, proud grandfather of Andrew, Megan, Jamie, Grace, Ross and Emma, dear brother of Joyce. Following a private family cremation a service of celebration will be held at Davidson's Mains Parish Church, on Thursday, October 24, at 4.30 pm. Bright colours preferred. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 19, 2019