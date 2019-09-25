|
DUNN John Andrew (Bridge of Allan)
Peacefully at home, in Bridge of Allan, on September 18, 2019, aged 57, John, dearly loved husband and best friend to Sandra (Mewse), dearest brother to Barbara, Kenneth and Helen, loving uncle to Andrew, Mark, Elizabeth and Daniel and a good to friend to many. Fortified by Rites of Holy Church, RIP. Reception and vigil at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Mitre Road, G11 7EF, on Friday, September 27, at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 28, at 10 am, thereafter to Clydebank Crematorium, for 11.30 am. Family flowers only, donations to Cancer Research.
Published in The Scotsman on Sept. 25, 2019