ANDERSON John (Corstorphine)
The family of the late John Anderson would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers, following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Rev David Dixon for his most comforting service and to the Marie Curie Nursing Service for their wonderful care and support, to Murrayfield Medical Practice and District Nurses and to WT Dunbar Funeral Directors, Corstorphine, for their dignity and respect. Special thanks also to all who attended Warriston Crematorium and kindly donated the sum of £611 to the Marie Curie Nursing Service.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 27, 2019
