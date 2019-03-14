|
CARDWELL John Alexander (Morningside)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on March 8, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Linda, much loved dad to Neil and Mairi, cherished father-in-law to Lyndsay and Mark, a devoted and much loved brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by all. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, March 21, at 11 am.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Mar. 14, 2019
