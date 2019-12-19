|
LAMONT Joan (nee Matheson) (Edinburgh / Inverness)
Peacefully, at Midlothian Community Hospital on December 12, 2019. Joan, beloved wife of the late Rev Donald Lamont, loving mother to Peter, Barbara, Anne and Derek. Thanksgiving service on Friday, December 20, at 12 noon, in St Columba's Free Church, Johnston Terrace, Edinburgh. Interment on Tuesday, December 24, at 11.30 am, in Kilvean Cemetery, Inverness, where there will be a graveside prayer and reading. All welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers to the St Columba's Hospice may be forwarded to the Funeral Directors, John Fraser & Son, 17-29 Chapel Street, Inverness, IV1 1NA.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 19, 2019