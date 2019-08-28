|
RAPSON Joan "Betty" Elizabeth (nee Shankland ) (Balmaclellan, Galloway)
Passed away, aged 88, after a long illness borne with fortitude, on August 17, 2019, in Edinburgh. Dear wife to Frank, mother to June, gran to Angus. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, at
2.30 pm, at Mortonhall Crematorium , Pentland Chapel, to which friends and neighbours are warmly welcome.
No flowers please. Donations to Marie Curie Hospice and Action Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Published in The Scotsman on Aug. 28, 2019