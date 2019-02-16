|
|
|
CONNELLY Joan Elizabeth
(nee Gilhooley) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a short illness in Frimley Park Hospital on January 28, 2019, aged 73 years. A much loved sister to Margaret, Frances and Michael. Beloved mother to Christopher and to Sarah. Requiem Mass at St Joseph's Church, on Wednesday, February 20, at 10 am, followed by a burial in St Edward the Confessor Churchyard at 2.30 pm. All are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if preferred, to St
Joseph's Church. All enquiries to Lodge Brothers & Monk F.D. 70 Woodbridge Road, Guildford. GU1 4RD Tel: 01483 562780.
Email: [email protected]
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More