CARNIE Joan Daphne (Mama) (née Beresford-Hine) (Edinburgh)
Unexpectedly, on February 13, 2019, aged 94 years, at the Western General Hospital, beloved wife of the late Liston (Larry), dearly loved mother of Margot, Julia and Amanda, much loved and admired mother-in-law, and adored grandmother and great- grandmother. The service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Murrayfield Avenue, on Friday, March 1, at 10.45 am, thereafter a private committal.
An incredible woman, an amazing life, she will be so sadly missed. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 22, 2019
