Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:45
Church of the Good Shepherd
Murrayfield Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan CARNIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Daphne (née Beresford-Hine) (Mama) CARNIE

Notice Condolences

Joan Daphne (née Beresford-Hine) (Mama) CARNIE Notice
CARNIE Joan Daphne (Mama) (née Beresford-Hine) (Edinburgh)
Unexpectedly, on February 13, 2019, aged 94 years, at the Western General Hospital, beloved wife of the late Liston (Larry), dearly loved mother of Margot, Julia and Amanda, much loved and admired mother-in-law, and adored grandmother and great- grandmother. The service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Murrayfield Avenue, on Friday, March 1, at 10.45 am, thereafter a private committal.
An incredible woman, an amazing life, she will be so sadly missed. Family flowers only, please.
Published in The Scotsman on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.