JAMES Jimmy (Auchterarder)
Peacefully, at St Margaret's Hospital, Auchterarder, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Jimmy, beloved husband to Judith, much loved father of Emma, William and Michael and a much loved grandfather. Funeral service at Gask Parish Church, on Friday, December 13, at 1 pm, followed by interment, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please, but donations in lieu, if desired, to The Malawi Burns (UK) Trust on leaving the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 10, 2019
