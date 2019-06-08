Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:15
Duns Parish Church
Interment
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
13:00
Duns Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy HORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy HORNE

Notice Condolences

Jimmy HORNE Notice
HORNE Jimmy (Duns)
Sadly passed away, at Borders General Hospital, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Jimmy, in his 77th year, much loved husband of Margaret, dad to Steve and Mike, father-in-law to Lesley and Julie and proud grandpa of Rebecca, Abigail, Chloe and Liam. A service will take place in Duns Parish Church, on Friday, June 14, at 12.15 pm, followed by interment in Duns Cemetery, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to MND Scotland and the Knoll Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.