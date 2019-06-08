|
HORNE Jimmy (Duns)
Sadly passed away, at Borders General Hospital, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Jimmy, in his 77th year, much loved husband of Margaret, dad to Steve and Mike, father-in-law to Lesley and Julie and proud grandpa of Rebecca, Abigail, Chloe and Liam. A service will take place in Duns Parish Church, on Friday, June 14, at 12.15 pm, followed by interment in Duns Cemetery, at 1 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to MND Scotland and the Knoll Hospital.
Published in The Scotsman on June 8, 2019
