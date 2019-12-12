|
SCOTT Jim The family of the late Jim Scott wish to express a sincere thank you to all family, friends and neighbours for the kindness, sympathy, flowers and cards received following the sad loss of Jim and for generously donating £400 to Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie, special thank you to all medical staff led by Dr Irene Mahon for their excellent care and for the superb support that was provided by the 'carers'. A thank you also to the Rev. Malcolm Rooney for conducting such an uplifting service in celebration of Jim's life and to William Black Funeral Directors for providing such a compassionate service to the family. Finally, thank you to all staff at the Stables for the lovely funeral tea that was provided.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 12, 2019