SCOTT Jim Peacefully, after a long illness, in the presence of his son Russell and daughter-in-law Heather, at their home in Edzell, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Jim, aged 85, dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Jim, Russell, Stephen and Derek and their wives Helen, Heather, Donna and Annie, loving grandad and great-grandad and a loving brother to his sister Irene. Funeral service in celebration of his life will be held at William Black's Service Room, 1a Latch Road, Brechin, on Thursday, December 5, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, can be made in Jim's memory, to Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support on leaving the service.
Published in The Scotsman on Dec. 5, 2019