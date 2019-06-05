|
WISELY Jill (Kay) (Aberdeen)
Jill died peacefully, at home, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, with husband Ivan by her side. She leaves Ivan and her loved children Paul, Tanya and Anton and grandchildren, Annie, Joel, Max and Ivan. Her funeral service will be at Queen's Cross Church, Aberdeen, on Saturday, June 8, at 11 am. In keeping with Jill's magnificent flair for colour, dress formal but perhaps with a touch of pink or blue. Jill served Aberdeen as a Councillor for 30 years and her wonderful energy and commitment earned her friendship, warmth and respect across all parties and across the City.
Published in The Scotsman on June 5, 2019
