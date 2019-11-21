|
|
|
COWAN Jessie Wilson
(nee Scott) (Currie)
Jessie Cowan, aged 90, passed away peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, beloved wife of the late Charlie, loving mum to Carol, Moira and Neil and mother-in-law to Alasdair, Donny and Alison, adored granny of Laura, Fraser, Ross, Rory and Hannah. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 26, at West Lothian crematorium, Livingston, at 11 am. No flowers please, donations to Whitdale House Care Home Social Fund.
