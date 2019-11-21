Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00
West Lothian crematorium
Livingston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie COWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie COWAN

Notice Condolences

Jessie COWAN Notice
COWAN Jessie Wilson
(nee Scott) (Currie)
Jessie Cowan, aged 90, passed away peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Livingston, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, beloved wife of the late Charlie, loving mum to Carol, Moira and Neil and mother-in-law to Alasdair, Donny and Alison, adored granny of Laura, Fraser, Ross, Rory and Hannah. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 26, at West Lothian crematorium, Livingston, at 11 am. No flowers please, donations to Whitdale House Care Home Social Fund.
Published in The Scotsman on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -