HAMILTON Jennifer (Ramsay) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, after a short illness. Jennifer, wife of Lindsay and mother of Fiona and Andrew, will be greatly missed. There will be a private family cremation followed by a service of celebration at St Stephen's Church, Comely Bank on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 12.30 pm and afterwards there will be a reception locally. Family flowers only, however there will be a collection for Maggie's Centre and Macmillan Cancer Support, Western General Hospital, available both after the service of celebration and online.
Published in The Scotsman on Oct. 29, 2019
